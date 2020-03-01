Singapore girds itself for worst-case climate crisis

Singapore has a reputation for planning ahead. When it comes to climate change, it's planning for the worst.



Governments around the world are struggling to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement — keeping the global temperature increase to about 1.5°C and the rise in sea levels to less than 0.5m — but Singapore is devising a S$100bn (R1.1-trillion) plan to safeguard the city against temperatures and floodwaters several times those levels...