Abalone sales fall as China shuns seafood

Sea Harvest Group is feeling the chill of the coronavirus on its sales to Asia. The food and fishing group says its abalone business is taking strain as imports stall in the face of the virus and continued protests in Hong Kong.



"China has effectively stopped all imports of live seafood and it's had repercussions across the whole of Southeast Asia. So definitely I will say the coronavirus would affect abalone, which is one part of our aquaculture business," said group CEO Felix Ratheb...