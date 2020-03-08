Aton’s cold grip slows liquidity at Murray & Roberts
08 March 2020 - 00:11
Murray & Roberts has certainly turned the corner since it left SA's struggling construction industry behind when it jettisoned its infrastructure and building businesses in 2016 to focus on other sectors, including mining.
But this improvement in fortunes — which includes a 60% increase in the group's order book for the six months to December — is not reflected in the share price, which is sitting at about a 10th of what it was at its peak in October 2007 when Murray & Roberts was viewed as a South African infrastructure champion. Shares closed at R9.60 on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.