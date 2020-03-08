Banks brace for choppy waters
08 March 2020 - 00:13
With the first two of SA's big four banks releasing muted financial results this week, signs are that the sector is taking strain and that things could get worse.
Some banks will benefit from strong growth in the rest of Africa or gains in market share at home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.