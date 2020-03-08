Business

Black Business Council wants Nedlac voice

08 March 2020 - 00:12 By ASHA SPECKMAN

The Black Business Council (BBC) is pressing ahead with a bid to have its own voice at Nedlac even though its relations with business umbrella body Business Unity SA (Busa) are on the mend after a public spat a couple of years ago.

The BBC has applied for a direct seat at Nedlac, the National Economic Development and Labour Council, a statutory forum for social partnership between the government, business, labour and the community...

