Black Business Council wants Nedlac voice

The Black Business Council (BBC) is pressing ahead with a bid to have its own voice at Nedlac even though its relations with business umbrella body Business Unity SA (Busa) are on the mend after a public spat a couple of years ago.



The BBC has applied for a direct seat at Nedlac, the National Economic Development and Labour Council, a statutory forum for social partnership between the government, business, labour and the community...