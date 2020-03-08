Extra fizz in Pepsi deal
08 March 2020 - 00:15
Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel has leveraged PepsiCo's R26bn acquisition of Pioneer Foods to boost President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment drive, with the US snack and beverage giant committing to invest up to R6.5bn over five years as one of the public interest conditions attached to the deal.
The Competition Tribunal on Friday approved the PepsiCo-Pioneer deal with a series of conditions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.