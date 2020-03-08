Hi-tech puts its stamp on German postal service
08 March 2020 - 00:05
German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL announced plans this week to allow customers to pay for postage by app and write a code on the envelope instead of using a stamp, as well as expanding parcel lockers and live tracking of shipments.
Deutsche Post said all franked letters would get a matrix code in future to allow their progress to be tracked through sorting centres, a move that should help the company investigate lost items and fight fraudulent reuse and forgery of stamps...
