Business

How the rich prepare for the coronavirus

08 March 2020 - 00:03 By

One investor may fly to Idaho with or without family. A doctor in a Colorado ski town is soothing wealthy clients who want a cure. And one New Yorker called up the hospital with his name on it.

Like everyone across the US, the rich are bracing for a deadly coronavirus outbreak...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Singapore girds itself for worst-case climate crisis Business
  2. It's official: SA was in recession in 2019, poor numbers shock economists Business
  3. Shoprite's Africa safari runs into quicksand Business
  4. Final bill for SAA rescue still soaring Business
  5. Crackdown on tax dodgers Business

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA