IPP plans sweeten outlook for sugar industry
08 March 2020 - 00:10
Mamongae Mahlare, MD of Illovo Sugar SA, says opening up the grid to independent power producers could provide a critical lifeline for the sugar industry, which is fighting for its life because of the sugar tax and cheap imports.
"We're actively engaging with Eskom to understand how we can get into that game," she says. But time is running out and there is an urgent need for more clarity, consistency and action from the government...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.