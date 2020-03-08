Business

Moving furniture gets trickier for retailers

08 March 2020 - 00:11 By NTANDO THUKWANA

The recent collapse of premium furniture retailer Bakos Brothers after two years of flat sales reflects the structural changes of an industry that once enjoyed consistent gains.

According to market research provider Euromonitor International, the value of the furniture retail sector, which includes indoor and outdoor furniture, textiles, window coverings and lighting, shrank to about R30bn in 2019 from about R56bn in 2018...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tiso Blackstar sells Gallo to Lebashe for R75m Business
  2. How the rich prepare for the coronavirus Business
  3. Shoprite's Africa safari runs into quicksand Business
  4. Final bill for SAA rescue still soaring Business
  5. Crackdown on tax dodgers Business

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA