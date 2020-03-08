Moving furniture gets trickier for retailers
08 March 2020 - 00:11
The recent collapse of premium furniture retailer Bakos Brothers after two years of flat sales reflects the structural changes of an industry that once enjoyed consistent gains.
According to market research provider Euromonitor International, the value of the furniture retail sector, which includes indoor and outdoor furniture, textiles, window coverings and lighting, shrank to about R30bn in 2019 from about R56bn in 2018...
