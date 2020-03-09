Business

Sasol’s share price halved as oil price crashes 31% on Saudi price war

09 March 2020 - 10:11 By karl gernetzky
The share price of Sasol fell as much as 50% to R79 on Monday morning, wiping about R50bn off its market capitalisation. Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
The share price of Sasol fell as much as 50% to R79 on Monday morning, wiping about R50bn off its market capitalisation. Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Image: Bloomberg

Chemicals group Sasol was on track for its worst day on the market in its history on Monday morning, with its share price halving as global oil counters were battered by the threat of oil’s biggest daily loss since 1991.

The share price of Sasol, which produces synthetic oil from coal, fell as much as 50% to R79 on Monday morning, wiping about R50bn off of its market capitalisation.

Oil prices earlier fell as much as 31% after the Saudi move to start a price war. This followed Russia’s refusal on Friday to put production cuts proposed by Opec into effect, putting oil on track for its worst day in almost three decades.

Sasol’s share price had already been under pressure after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its long-term debt to junk status, amid cost overruns and production difficulties at its Lake Charles facility in the US.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

First coronavirus fatality in Africa as German tourist dies in Egypt

Egypt reported its first fatality from the coronavirus on Sunday, with the Health Ministry saying a 60-year-old German tourist, who had arrived in ...
News
5 hours ago

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus:
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tiso Blackstar sells Gallo to Lebashe for R75m Business
  2. Sasol’s share price halved as oil price crashes 31% on Saudi price war Business
  3. How the rich prepare for the coronavirus Business
  4. Shoprite's Africa safari runs into quicksand Business
  5. Final bill for SAA rescue still soaring Business

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...