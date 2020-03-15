ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Pandemic paralyses the old order, but a new one is ready

The Covid-19 crisis is a watershed in the history of the internet. It forces those who had held on to traditional modes of operation to move to a model that embraces greater efficiency, cost effectiveness, participation and visibility.



But it also highlights the gap between organisations that are prepared for crisis and those that aren't; those that engage in knee-jerk responses to the unexpected, and those that have protocols in place that allow them to take a measured approach...