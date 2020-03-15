Ascendis hopes lenders will help it heal from bad case of debt
15 March 2020 - 00:08
Ascendis Health's debt continues to weigh on the health and wellness company's performance, but an agreement with lenders could put it on the road to recovery in the next 18 months.
CEO Mark Sardi said this week that all the company's operations are profitable, but the challenge is that its balance sheet is over-geared...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.