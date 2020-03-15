Corporate tattoo taboo fading away
15 March 2020 - 00:08
Ask any generation-Xer what their parents thought about their tattoos and they'll tell you they were warned they would struggle to get a job or make any headway in the corporate world.
Thirty years ago this would have been true as tattoos were generally associated with gangs, sailors and rock stars. However, increasingly the face of the young executive is changing as millennials and generations Y and Z decide to get inked...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.