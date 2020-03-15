In corona crisis, a chance to change
15 March 2020 - 00:07
Sales are slumping. Supply chains are creaking. Offices are closing down, transport networks are seizing up and businesses are starting to fail.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus will pose the greatest challenge that many companies will ever face, and managers will have to deal with a more extreme set of circumstances than they probably ever thought possible...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.