Market chaos headache for Reserve Bank
15 March 2020 - 00:09
The monetary policy committee of the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) will be juggling with unprecedented uncertainty as it begins its March meeting this week amid global market chaos and coronavirus panic.
But the Bank is now expected by at least some economists to follow other central banks, cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in response to a still-low inflation outlook and sharply weaker economic growth outlook...
