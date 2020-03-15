No rocket science, just market logic

One of SA's most successful entrepreneurs, Chris van der Merwe, who announced he will be stepping down as CEO of private higher education group Stadio at the end of the month, says he is not concerned about the company's collapsing share price.



It has fallen from R8.90 shortly after listing on the JSE in 2017 to below R1.60, and has more than halved in the past 12 months...