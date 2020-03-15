Virus: Buffett scales down 'capitalist Woodstock'
15 March 2020 - 00:08
Warren Buffett won't allow shareholders to attend Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in May amid growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus.
The meeting, which generally draws thousands to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, will still be held, but attendance will be limited to Buffett, possibly his business partner Charlie Munger and several Berkshire employees who will deliver proxy votes, Berkshire said in a statement on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.