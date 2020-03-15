Business

You can't go wrong but could go further than SA's favourite ETF

15 March 2020 - 00:07 By LAURA DU PREEZ

South African investors again chose the Satrix 40 ETF as their favourite exchange traded fund and it therefore claimed the People's Choice award at this week's annual South African Listed Tracker Awards (Salta).

This ETF, turning 20 later this year, is the oldest of the 78 ETFs now listed on the JSE...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom wins key court case in price increase battle with regulator Business
  2. Prasa: what a way to run a railroad Business
  3. Standard Bank grants R460m to SMEs since launching 3-minute overdraft facility Business
  4. Not business as usual for MBA schools Business
  5. Vodacom agrees to cut mobile data prices Business

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus