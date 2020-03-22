Business

After-market warranties: are they worth the expense?

22 March 2020 - 00:20 By JUSTUS VISAGIE

As the economy slumps, drivers keep their cars for longer and sales of pre-owned cars boom. But the treatment that a car received from its previous owner is mostly an unknown factor - and an after-market warranty could mitigate this risk.

Unlike electric vehicles, cars that burn fuel are almost staggering in their complexity and contain many parts that can fail. If there's no warranty covering the car, the repair costs could derail the average consumer's personal finances...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Let your career take flight: Earn your MBA at Wits Business School while you ... Business
  2. This is not a scam: South Africans can now place bets on Lottoland Business
  3. Star turns by shiny SA brass, too Business
  4. Companies hit pause button as coronavirus infects economy Business
  5. In corona crisis, a chance to change Business

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...