After-market warranties: are they worth the expense?

As the economy slumps, drivers keep their cars for longer and sales of pre-owned cars boom. But the treatment that a car received from its previous owner is mostly an unknown factor - and an after-market warranty could mitigate this risk.



Unlike electric vehicles, cars that burn fuel are almost staggering in their complexity and contain many parts that can fail. If there's no warranty covering the car, the repair costs could derail the average consumer's personal finances...