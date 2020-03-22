ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: When internet access becomes a human right
22 March 2020 - 00:11
The world scoffed, in the early years of this century, when institutions in countries such as Estonia, Finland and France declared internet access a basic human right.
Then, in 2016, the Human Rights Council of the UN General Assembly noted that the internet was a catalyst for the right to freedom of expression...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.