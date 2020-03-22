Business

China's economic sneeze may give SA pneumonia

22 March 2020 - 00:22 By PENELOPE MASHEGO

As countries across the globe grapple with rising coronavirus infections, the outbreak is shining the spotlight on SA's dependency on China as a trading partner and has sparked concerns over the medium- to longer-term impact.

China has been SA's biggest single trade partner for the past 11 years, accounting for 18% of imports and 11% of exports...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Let your career take flight: Earn your MBA at Wits Business School while you ... Business
  2. This is not a scam: South Africans can now place bets on Lottoland Business
  3. Star turns by shiny SA brass, too Business
  4. Companies hit pause button as coronavirus infects economy Business
  5. In corona crisis, a chance to change Business

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...