Flatten the curve now, count the cost later, say private hospitals
22 March 2020 - 00:21
SA's private hospital groups have had to act fast to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and its impact will likely show up on their balance sheets in six months.
Along with public hospitals, the country's private health-care hospitals have put measures in place to deal with the virus, including working with the government, which may include accommodating state patients...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.