Live leisure loss is online gain
22 March 2020 - 00:15
For years, TV executives have fretted there is too much TV. Now, with the coronavirus looming large, they are worried there might not be enough.
Because of the pandemic, streaming surged last weekend, according to Wurl, a company that delivers video and advertising to connected TVs. The amount of time people spent streaming spiked by more than 20% worldwide, including more than 40% in Austria and Spain...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.