Now or never for SA Inc
22 March 2020 - 00:30
SA's public and private sectors have devised a range of initiatives to cushion businesses and households as the devastating impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the economy and the markets becomes clear.
A much sharper than expected 100 basis point interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank was the start. On Friday the Bank announced measures to curb the extreme volatility in the bond and money markets in recent days...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.