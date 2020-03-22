Old Mutual clocks a bruising 5 years
22 March 2020 - 00:24
Old Mutual's interim CEO, Iain Williamson, concedes that there hasn't been a time in the past five years when it's been simply "business as usual" at the group.
First was the complex three-year "managed separation" process, which ended in June 2018 with Old Mutual coming home from London to a primary listing on the JSE...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.