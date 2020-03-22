Online shopping goes viral as SA shops from indoors
22 March 2020 - 00:25
One side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic is that it could encourage a big shift among consumers to online retail in SA, a segment that is still in its infancy here.
Derek Cikes, commercial director of fintech company Payflex, says online retail sales make up about 2% of total business in SA at the moment, whereas in the US, Australia or UK it is closer to 10%...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.