Panic lifts retail now but pain awaits
22 March 2020 - 00:25
SA's coronavirus-induced shopping frenzy may boost the bottom lines of grocery and pharmaceutical retailers in the short term.
But with the pandemic expected to tighten its grip on SA in the coming weeks and months, the medium- to long-term outlook is far less certain and may be negative...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.