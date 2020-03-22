Business

Search for 'perfect dawn' to ease Sasol's 'perfect storm'

22 March 2020 - 00:23 By NICK WILSON

Sasol's ambitious plan to generate $6bn (the equivalent of about R105bn on Friday afternoon) in additional cash through cost savings, asset disposals and a possible "last resort" rights issue is going to be extraordinarily difficult to pull off in a market wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic.

"They had a perfect storm which got them into trouble and now they're talking about a perfect dawn to get them out of trouble," says Adrian Saville, founder and CEO of Cannon Asset Managers...

