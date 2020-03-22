Virus crisis must shake up tourism
22 March 2020 - 00:17
SA's tourism sector needs to use "this quiet and dark period" to fix the structural obstacles that have been holding it back "so that when things turn, we're at the front of the gate", says South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona.
"There are destinations across the world which are going through exactly the same pain as us, and believe me they're sharpening their axes as we speak to make sure that when the floodgates open they'll be able to come through ahead of others."..
