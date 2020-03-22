'Worst decision in history of fast food'

Taste Holdings' disastrous flirtation with global brands came to an end this week with the company's decision to liquidate the local Domino's Pizza business after failing to find a buyer since November last year.



"Unfortunately, a deal could not be concluded on terms acceptable to all parties and further financial support was not provided by Domino's Pizza. As a result, it was decided to place the respective entities into voluntary liquidation," the company said...