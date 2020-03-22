'Worst decision in history of fast food'
22 March 2020 - 00:23
Taste Holdings' disastrous flirtation with global brands came to an end this week with the company's decision to liquidate the local Domino's Pizza business after failing to find a buyer since November last year.
"Unfortunately, a deal could not be concluded on terms acceptable to all parties and further financial support was not provided by Domino's Pizza. As a result, it was decided to place the respective entities into voluntary liquidation," the company said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.