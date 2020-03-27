Want an edge in business? Apply for the Wits Business School PDBA degree now

Calling all ambitious graduates and motivated professionals. Do you want to grow your career and personal development? Are you ready to drive the socio-economic regeneration of SA and the continent?

In 2019, Stats SA reported a 31% unemployment rate among graduates under the age of 24. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum in its Future of Jobs report has highlighted leadership, critical thinking and problem solving as key skills needed to compete and be relevant in the fourth industrial revolution.

Why then choose Wits Business School? Now more than ever, it is important for young South Africans to develop skills that will help them carve out their own future.

Give yourself the edge with a Wits Business School postgraduate diploma in business administration (PDBA), a one-year programme designed to improve your business skills while you’re working.

What is the postgraduate diploma in business administration?

The Wits Business School PDBA is a one-year, part-time general business qualification (NQF level 8) that will give you a broad understanding of the world of business.

With its flexible structure, you can keep working while you study and empower yourself with management and leadership skills.

What will you learn?

“The programme offers a solid foundation in all aspects of business, giving you the tools and confidence that you need to successfully manage or start a business,” say professor Gregory Lee, PDBA programme director.

The programme focuses on five key themes: