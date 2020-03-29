Are you entitled to refunds for travel bookings?

With the country in lockdown and all travel restricted, many people are scrambling to rearrange their holiday bookings. So, what recourse do you have if you need to change the accommodation booking for your trip?



Consumer goods and services ombud Magauta Mphahlele notes that the declaration of a state of disaster and subsequent lockdown has forced both consumers and suppliers to cancel advance bookings and reservations due to the travel bans and restrictions on various types of gatherings...