ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Shares of useful service providers boom in lockdown
29 March 2020 - 00:00
If you were in the stock market after last month's crash to pick up bargains and didn't buy into a little business called Zoom, you probably weren't paying attention. As the preferred application for remote meetings, lectures and video-conferencing, it has become the darling of investors.
Its share price had rocketed about 50% by the end of February and has now more than doubled since the beginning of the year. This at a time when most major stocks had dropped by anything from 20% to 40%...
