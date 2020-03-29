Covid-19 could be Edcon death blow
29 March 2020 - 00:04
The bell may be tolling for Africa's biggest non-food retailer after Edcon CEO Grant Pattison told suppliers this week the company would not be able to honour its contracts.
The retailer's already-fragile state has been exacerbated by the coronavirus...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.