It's not jobless growth we need
29 March 2020 - 00:01
The only way to truly tackle inequality is to generate economic growth, which creates jobs, brings more people into the working class, and helps established households migrate into the middle-income segment.
There is no magic wand. But some politically unpalatable decisions do have to be taken that will allow skilled migrants into the country, control the immigration of unskilled people, and, horror of horrors, encourage the creation of small businesses by easing some of the policy restrictions to make life easier for start-ups to, well, start up...
