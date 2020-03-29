Lockdown can be fun thanks to party apps
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Coronavirus lockdown or not, Amaya Howard plans to unwind after a hard day's work by sharing a few glasses of wine with her friends.
But with bars closing across the US, they have started meeting online via Houseparty - one of several group video apps doing a roaring trade during the pandemic...
