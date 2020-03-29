Not much relief likely from insurers
29 March 2020 - 00:07
Any local companies hoping that their insurance policies will provide some relief from the financial impact of the coronavirus lockdown are likely to be disappointed.
Alicia Goosen, chief broking officer at Aon SA, this week said companies would have to prove physical damage to an insured property to be covered by their property insurance policies and the resulting business interruption cover...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.