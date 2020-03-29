Business

Past winners' days are over, managers say

29 March 2020 - 00:02 By LAURA DU PREEZ

Three leading fund managers have warned investors about the dangers of chasing yesterday's winners during presentations for a recent investment conference.

The managers - from Coronation, Ninety One (previously Investec Asset Management) and PSG - warned that many South African investors had given up on poorly performing balanced funds in favour of cash-like investments or were taking money offshore where they were now vulnerable...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Want an edge in business? Apply for the Wits Business School PDBA degree now Business
  2. This is not a scam: South Africans can now place bets on Lottoland Business
  3. After-market warranties: are they worth the expense? Business
  4. 'Worst decision in history of fast food' Business
  5. State raid on pensions would be a disaster — but don't panic Business

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport