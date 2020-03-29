Recruitment stalls as posts frozen
29 March 2020 - 00:03
With SA on a knife edge as the country shuts down to try to slow the spread of Covid-19, companies are freezing posts they previously advertised.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic cut a swathe through the world in February and March, companies in SA were already cautious about hiring as they struggled in a creaking local economy...
