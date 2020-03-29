Business

Recruitment stalls as posts frozen

29 March 2020 - 00:03 By NICK WILSON

With SA on a knife edge as the country shuts down to try to slow the spread of Covid-19, companies are freezing posts they previously advertised.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic cut a swathe through the world in February and March, companies in SA were already cautious about hiring as they struggled in a creaking local economy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Want an edge in business? Apply for the Wits Business School PDBA degree now Business
  2. This is not a scam: South Africans can now place bets on Lottoland Business
  3. After-market warranties: are they worth the expense? Business
  4. 'Worst decision in history of fast food' Business
  5. State raid on pensions would be a disaster — but don't panic Business

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport