Markets look to Wall Street for recovery

World share markets struggled to regain their poise on Tuesday, with hopes pinned on a modest Wall Street recovery after both Europe and Asia had fallen on tech and trade war tensions.

Traders were looking to a near $25 billion float of music app Spotify to lift the tech gloom, after a clobbering on Monday had pushed the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq below pivotal technical levels.

Having been shut on Monday and feeling that impact a day later, Europe's main bourses in London, Paris and Frankfurt were down 0.2-0.9%.

Tech stocks remained the pressure point there too after more criticism of Amazon by US President Donald Trump and as reports that Apple intended to make more of its own parts burnt European chipmakers including AMS and STMicroelectronics.