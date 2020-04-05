Eskom CEO chastised by Treasury for 'hand-picking' service providers
05 April 2020 - 14:34
National Treasury has read the riot act to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, telling him to desist from “hand-picking” service providers for the power utility as such conduct is against government procurement laws.
Treasury officials threw the rule book at De Ruyter in a letter sent to him on March 12 after he told parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) earlier last month that he had personally ordered Eskom to include four companies chosen by him in a pool of potential service providers...
