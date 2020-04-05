Business

How to ... Work out, working from your home

05 April 2020 - 05:00 By MARGARET HARRIS

You are now adept at working from home - you use your dining-room table as a desk, attend Zoom meetings from the relative quiet of your bedroom and enjoy your lunch break at the kitchen counter. But what about your regular gym session?

Taking a few breaks for a quick workout will make you more productive at work, wherever you are doing it, says personal fitness trainer Gavin Harris...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Keeping the money flowing Business
  2. Rapport forged in corona response Business
  3. Covid-proof your personal finances Business
  4. Trying to cash in on corona Business
  5. Airlines ask for state aid Business

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask