Market crash a threat to many pensions
Devalued savings will not support high income levels
05 April 2020 - 15:57
Many South African pensioners drawing an income from investments in a living annuity will find themselves on a path to financial ruin after the severe sell-offs on local and international markets as the coronavirus hit.
In particular, younger retirees who started drawing an income of more than 4% of their savings may reach the maximum income drawdown sooner than expected unless they reduce their pensions as soon as possible, professionals in the pension industry say...
