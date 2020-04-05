'Together, we can beat these crises': Gloria Serobe, chair of the Solidarity Fund

Economic threat needs unity as much as fight against virus

In the dark days of the Zuma era Gloria Serobe said South Africans had “seen hell before and got themselves out”.



Now, says Serobe, co-founder of women's investment group Wiphold (Women Investment Portfolio Holdings), and chair of the Solidarity Fund established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fight the coronavirus, “we'll do it again”...