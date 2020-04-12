EOH hopes it has immunity to consolidate hard-won gains
12 April 2020 - 00:26
EOH has come a long way under the leadership of Stephen van Coller, with the technology group’s first-half results showing it has more than halved its loss to just less than R1.2bn year on year and made serious inroads into slashing its enormous debt.
Lebashe Investment Group, owner of Arena Holdings that publishes the Sunday Times, is a shareholder in EOH...
