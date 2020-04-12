In logistics industry, just one infection is one too many

One of SA's largest logistics companies, JSE-listed Imperial Logistics, says its major focus currently is to protect the 7,000 staff in its local essential-services business from contracting Covid-19 as they distribute critical pharmaceutical and food supplies around the country.



The stakes are high because a positive Covid-19 test would not only have a devastating impact on the employee concerned, their family and community, but could also force a warehouse facility to close, which would disrupt supply chains...