Business

In logistics industry, just one infection is one too many

12 April 2020 - 00:28 By Nick Wilson

One of SA's largest logistics companies, JSE-listed Imperial Logistics, says its major focus currently is to protect the 7,000 staff in its local essential-services business from contracting Covid-19 as they distribute critical pharmaceutical and food supplies around the country.

The stakes are high because a positive Covid-19 test would not only have a devastating impact on the employee concerned, their family and community, but could also force a warehouse facility to close, which would disrupt supply chains...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom CEO chastised by Treasury for 'hand-picking' service providers Business
  2. Tough calls ahead on borrowing Business
  3. JOB AD | CEO of the Human Sciences Research Council Business
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Lockdown opens new era of business training Business
  5. Business unusual as SA companies zoom in on brave new world Business

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit