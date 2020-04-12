Pensions face new threat
12 April 2020 - 00:28
Companies representing thousands of employees have asked retirement fund administrators to allow them to reduce contributions to retirement funds for you, their employees.
And as company revenues nose-dive as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, administrators expect the requests to ramp up over the coming weeks...
