Business

State to back banks' risky lending

12 April 2020 - 00:29 By HILARY JOFFE

The government and the banking sector are looking to establish a "Funding for Lending" scheme in which the government would back the banks to take on riskier lending to help customers survive the Covid-19 crisis.

The scheme - which could be in the form of a government guarantee for the banks - would allow the banks to assist distressed businesses they would not normally be able to lend to, because the government would share some of the losses that might be incurred if these customers default...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom CEO chastised by Treasury for 'hand-picking' service providers Business
  2. Tough calls ahead on borrowing Business
  3. JOB AD | CEO of the Human Sciences Research Council Business
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Lockdown opens new era of business training Business
  5. Business unusual as SA companies zoom in on brave new world Business

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit