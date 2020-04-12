Tough calls ahead on borrowing
12 April 2020 - 00:20
Growth is crashing, SA's fiscal deficit will balloon and financial markets have turned very unfriendly. Where will SA find the money it needs to fund a much higher government borrowing requirement?
There are various options - domestic and external - but they come at a cost, economically or politically...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.